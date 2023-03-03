Noah Gragson Happy to Embrace Role as Hometown Hero in Las Vegas

Although everyone is talking about Kyle Busch being the Las Vegas guy, don’t count out fellow Bullring alumni Noah Gragson. Vegas is home to him as well and the 24-year-old NASCAR driver is ready to show what he can do. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is where both drivers came up and cut their teeth in early racing.

For Noah Gragson, this Cup Series race is big. It is his first full-time season in the top series of NASCAR. He is with Legacy Motor Club and has legends like Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty to learn from. Why not the No. 42?

He always brings his A-Game when he comes back home. While it will be a challenge, Gragson is just happy to be out there representing the local racing scene and all those Bullring drivers like him.

The driver talked with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic about this homecoming and why it is so important.

“That’s the coolest part about coming back,” Noah Gragson explained. “If I can be the representative of those people and be the face of The Bullring, I want them to be able to live vicariously through what I’ve been able to do. I feel like their passion for the sport is something I’m able to carry with me.”

He’s willing to lay it all on the line to get the job done.

Noah Gragson Reflects on Why He Performs Better in Vegas

Fabulous Las Vegas can bring luck and it can bring despair. It depends on how your weekend goes. Noah Gragson knows that he drives well on this track, even if it doesn’t always feel like it. The numbers are there.

“I don’t even feel like I’m good here, which is so weird,” the driver said in his interview with Gluck. After looking back on the analytics, he realized that he drove better at home than he realized.

Gragson credits that to having never won a race at Las Vegas. For these competitive drivers, anything short of a win can feel like a last-place finish. But he knows why he probably finishes better here than on other tracks.

“You might put in just a little more and hang it out there a little more just because of wanting to win at your home track.”

We’ll see if either Noah Gragson or Kyle Busch can bring it in for the Las Vegas crowd watching the race in person.