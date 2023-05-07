Ahead of the AdventHealth 400, Noah Gragson took a trip down memory lane to review some of the most iconic haircuts in NASCAR. Starting with some true legends of NASCAR fashion, Noah gets all the way up to his legendary cut from last week.

As that guy in NASCAR, Noah Gragson has earned a reputation for being wild and a bit of a party animal. When he wins races, he’s bound to do something wild. When he’s in the pits he might pull a prank. Or he might show up with a mullet or even worse, a bowl cut.

However, Gragson knows good looks when he sees them. From Tim Richmond to Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and more. The LEGACY Motor Club driver gave his honest take on all of them.

What is the best and worst look for you, Outsiders?

Some of the best (and … maybe not best) cuts in NASCAR history. Hosted, of course, by @NoahGragson. ✂️🏁 pic.twitter.com/rgNLarC37n — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

Between Richmond’s flow, Gordon’s bangs, and Junior’s frosted tips – there have been some fantastic looks in NASCAR history. Noah Gragson is working on adding a couple of his own. He’ll just have to wait for his hair to grow back before he does his next style.

There is a lot going on over at LEGACY Motor Club. Gragson and his team will look a little different next season. Don’t worry, it will have no effect on Gragson’s normal antics. He’s going to keep doing what he always does both on and off the track, I’m sure.

Noah Gragson, LEGACY Motor Club moving to Toyota next season

When the 2023 season ends, LEGACY is making a major move. Jimmie Johnson’s organization is switching from Chevy to Toyota. This makes a lot of sense from the team’s perspective. Right now, they don’t get much love from Chevy as they cater to larger teams.

So, becoming the third Toyota team in the Cup Series will help them get more OEM support. With the struggles that not just Noah Gragson but Erik Jones have had this year, the move couldn’t come soon enough. Of course, there is time for those drivers to make moves, but right now it looks rough.

New haircuts, new manufacturer – 2024 and beyond is going to be a new Noah Gragson if you think about it. With Kansas on the schedule today, it is the first step along the way to coming back from the hole he’s in currently.

It’s hot and windy in Kansas. Hendrick Motorsports is on the front row, anything could happen.