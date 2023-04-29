Noah Gragson shows off new bowl cut after making bet with Austin Dillon

Well, if you see Noah Gragson being actively laughed at by his fellow NASCAR Cup Series drivers, it is because of the recent bet he made with Austin Dillon. $100 will make you do a lot of wild stuff. It made Gragson ruin his hair for at least a couple of weeks.

If you were tuning into practice this morning, you saw what I saw. Noah Gragson was being chastised on pit road, and FS2 just had to make sure they knew what was going on. So, Fox got down there and asked him why all the hubbub, bub?

Gragson has a fresh new haircut. “Time was getting short and I had to get it today, so we ended up cutting it in the hotel lobby,” Gragson said to Brad Gillie of PRN. “This haircut looks as crispy as Wendy’s fries.” He said pretty much the same to the Fox broadcast.

I think Noah is going to be rocking a lot of hats until he can fix that situation.

The good thing is, Noah Gragson won’t have to worry about getting helmet hair now. He used to be the driver with the mullet in the Xfinity Series. Then he calmed down a bit as he got to the Cup Series this year. If this is a sign that old, goofy Noah is back then there will be a lot of fans happy out there.

Noah Gragson looking for a strong finish

Let’s just call it what it is, Noah Gragson has been struggling this year. It is hard to move up to the Cup Series and run up front. Especially with how much talent there is in the series right now, it is going to continue to be a tough run.

Last week at Talladega, Gragson was able to get up to the front and run some great laps. Things just didn’t turn out for him in the end. As he battles his bitter rival Ty Gibbs for the Rookie of the Year award, a win would go a long way to get him there.

Dover Motor Speedway is going to be hard on everyone. The rain has washed the track off, a track that already has issues picking up rubber. So, there is going to be a lot of slipping and sliding and there will be drivers going home mad and wishing to never race at Dover again.

Noah Gragson and his bowl cut might have a top-10 finish or better up their sleeves this weekend. When you look good, you feel good and you race good, right?