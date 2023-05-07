I’m sure Noah Gragson expected his fight with Ross Chastain to go his way. Well, it did not, but the NASCAR driver is still upset. No matter which way you slice it, Gragson getting slugged by Chastain on TV with his bowl cut exposed is about the worst outcome.

However, the LGACY Motor Club driver didn’t seem deterred after the incident. Noah Gragson eventually talked to FOX about what went down on pit road. It was a short shoving match that quickly turned into a right hand from Chatain to Gragson’s melon.

Gragson said his anger stemmed from not just getting spun out at Kansas but also the incident at Talladega. He was also, understandably, upset that security got in the way before he could return the favor.

“I’m just over it. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him. So, at least just grab him and do something he’s just going to keep doing it. I’m over it. It’s the second time, I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team.”