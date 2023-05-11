Everyone’s favorite fun fact about NASCAR is how it got its start in moonshining. Well, the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro will pay homage to that. With the unveiling of a new trophy, North Wilkesboro Speedway has put a prize out there that every driver will be dying to get their hands on.

With a one-of-a-kind event comes a one-of-a-kind trophy. The winner of the All-Star Race won’t just get a $1 million prize. They are going to walk away with what is the coolest and most unique trophy in stock car racing today.

A tiny moonshine still awaits whoever takes the checkered flag. While that money is going to be really nice for whoever wins it, this trophy is going to become the envy of every driver.

🏆🏁 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄 🏁🏆



Call Family Distillers develops custom-built North Wilkesboro Speedway trophies and Checkered Past Speakeasy.



LEARN MORE 📰: https://t.co/EI8tjrBb7d pic.twitter.com/x5tv5vv4jm — North Wilkesboro Speedway (@NWBSpeedway) May 11, 2023

With this custom-built moonshine still trophy, we might see some wild moves from these NASCAR drivers. The All-Star Race is a big deal for many and this raises the stakes even more. Bootlegging is as American as apple pie. And it gave birth to NASCAR.

When those moonshiners started to tune their cars up in an effort to outrun the police, they figured out it was a lot of fun to go fast. Eventually, they started to race one another and stock car racing was born.

All-Star Race will honor the distant past of NASCAR

When you get to go back to North Wilkesboro for the first time in 25 years, celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, AND give away a trophy that looks like a moonshine still, you know it is a big event. The folks in charge at North Wilkesboro are very excited to get this event underway on May 21.

“NASCAR and moonshining were locked arm in arm during the sport’s early days and many of the greatest drivers got their start bootlegging in fast cars through the backroads of Wilkes County,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “We’re thrilled to have Call Family Distillers provide these unique moonshine still trophies. They will provide a great tribute to NASCAR’s early days with a throwback feel that winners during NASCAR All-Star Race week will cherish.”

There will also be some fun stuff for the adult fans at North Wilkesboro. Folks can go over to the Checkered Past Speakeasy and enjoy some cocktails and other fun drinks while you take in the All-Star Race weekend.

While this little still trophy won’t produce any liquor of its own, it represents a lot of history and tradition. That’s what NASCAR is all about.