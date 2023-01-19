This is Kevin Harvick’s last season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. His last Daytona 500 is going to have a lot riding on it, too. Thanks to Busch Light, a longtime partner for Harvick and his No. 4 team, one fan is going to become $2 million richer depending on how the veteran driver performs.

If Kevin Harvick claims the checkered flag at Daytona, Busch Light is paying a couple of mil to a lucky fan. Let’s remember that Harvick has a Daytona 500 win under his belt. While that was…16 years ago in 2007, it’s still something.

Courtesy of Busch Light

Here’s the deal. If you want to be one of the fans in the running for this huge prize, and you believe in Harvick and his skill on the track, you can sign up here. You have until February 18 to sign up and be in consideration.

Kevin Harvick knows that it won’t be easy. But with it being such a special season, he’s ready to give it a shot and hopefully, give back to his fans.

“There are so many factors that go into building a successful career like the one I’ve been blessed to have, but without a doubt, the support of my fans has been something I couldn’t have done it without,” The Closer said in a statement.

“Busch Light has always seen that, put fans first and led the rallying cry. Now for my final race at Daytona, there’s really no better gesture than to let the ones who helped get me here share in the winnings. I’m grateful to Busch Light for stepping up and making that possible.”

Kevin Harvick, Busch Light Love NASCAR Fans

Over the years, Busch Light and Kevin Harvick have become synonymous. There have been some legendary paint schemes, a lot of great wins, and a ton of other moments. Now those seven years are coming to an end as Harvick moves on to the next part of his life.

Krystyn Stowe, the Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch was happy to announce this new promotion.

“Our relationship with Kevin has extended beyond what we believed was even possible as a sponsor in NASCAR,” Stowe said. “We want to go BIG for his final season and rally his fans to support him at his last Daytona 500, kickstarting the most explosive season of his career. We’re going to be right beside him, cold Busch Lights at the ready in Victory Lane all season long.”

Can Kevin Harvick make Busch Light pay, and change a fan’s life in just one day?