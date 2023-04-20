Original ‘Alabama Gang’ Drivers Named Grand Marshals For GEICO 500 at Talladega

Talladega is going to be extra special with original members of NASCAR‘s famous Alabama Gang named as Grand Marshals for the GEICO 500. Bobby and Donnie Allison along with Red Farmer will all serve as Grand Marshals. The three legends will give the command to start engines this Sunday.

You can’t tell the story of Talladega and racing in Alabama without mentioning these three stars. They are some of the biggest legends to ever drive in NASCAR. As the National Anthem plays before the race, Donnie Allison is set to drive a ceremonial lap in his famous No. 27 1968 Ford.

In that Ford, Allison won five races and was even sponsored by Sunny King Ford in Anniston, Alabama. It’s going to be a great moment to celebrate this group and its accomplishments.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton was more than excited to announce the news.

“To have the original ‘Alabama Gang’ members involved in our pre-race ceremonies is truly an honor,” Crichton said. “It’s going to be very special seeing Donnie drive around the track during his ceremonial lap. The impact that Bobby, Donnie, and Red had on both NASCAR and Talladega can’t be measured and it always means a lot to the fans when they come out to the track.”

Bobby Allison won four races at Talladega and 85 total races in his NASCAR career. His brother Donnie won twice at Dega on his way to 10 career wins. Before Kyle Busch won at Fontana this year, the Allisons were the winningest brother-duo in NASCAR history. That goes to Kyle and his brother Kurt now.

Of course, Red Farmer won two ARCA Menards Series races at Dega and is a 3-time NASCAR Late Model Sports Champion. The epitome of excellence.

Alabama Gang Returns to Talladega For Big Weekend

This entire weekend is going to be filled with racing. It isn’t just the Alabama Gang that will make it a major weekend. This being the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, there are events going on all over. So, get ready for lots of racing and lots of other fun.

The NASCAR Youth Series is going to start racing bright and early on Friday morning and there will be races throughout the day. Then Saturday is another big day that features a doubleheader on the track.

After the Youth Series is done, the ARCA Menards Series is back on the track. Frankie Muniz returns to make a statement in his third career race. Then, we will see the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

Finally, Sunday we get the Cup Series in the GEICO 500. The main event, what we all will be waiting for. It’s going to be a lot of fun with NASCAR legends like the Alabama Gang all over the place.