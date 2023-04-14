While Chase Elliott was finishing up his time with Pat McAfee, the former NFL star put his money where his mouth is. If Elliott is able to go into Martinsville and win in his first NASCAR race in six weeks, then McAfee has $100,000 for a charity of Elliott’s choice.

When the Most Popular Driver is out for weeks at a time, it stinks. No one wants to see one of the star’s biggest names on the sideline. NASCAR hates it, fans hate it, and Chase Elliott really hates it. Thankfully, the No. 9 Chevy Camaro is going to get its full-time driver back.

Of course, Elliott talked about all kinds of things NASCAR. He’s making a big comeback his week and the guys at the Pat McAfee Show are definitely behind him the whole way.

“If you’re not first, you’re last,” McAfee joked when Elliott noted he has to win to make the playoffs. “With that being said, if you’re first this weekend, we’ll give $100,000 to a charity of your choice. The world is better that you’re back in the NASCAR seat.”

How about that? Could be the easiest $100,000 that Chase has won (for a charity) or it could be a tough 400 laps at the Paperclip.

First race back @chaseelliott…



$100,000 donation to a charity of your choice for a win at Martinsville this weekend 💰💰#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tvc9W6GP8V — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2023

In his first race back, is it even okay to expect a win from Chase Elliott? He hasn’t been in a real race car since Fontana. Those sims at Chevy are amazing, but nothing beats the real thing. If he can stay comfortable for the most part, things will go just fine.

But does he have a real chance to win?

Can Chase Elliott Win at Martinsville?

Injury or no injury, any time I ask this question heading into a race weekend, it is almost always “yes.” Chase Elliott has a shot at winning every race on the schedule barring any major incident. Road courses, superspeedways, short tracks, it doesn’t really matter for Elliott. In case Elliott can’t hang in the car, Josh Berry is on standby to take over.

Last year in the first year of the Next Gen car, Elliott performed well at Martinsville. In the April 2022 race, Elliott won the pole award. He would go on to finish P10 after some pit stop mistakes and other hang-ups.

Then, when the playoffs came around and the NASCAR schedule returned to Martinsville, Chase almost did it again. He qualified P2 the second time around. Then, he went on to finish P10 again just like he did in the April race.

So, we could see some serious speed on this little track from Chase Elliott. Don’t be shocked when he lands a spot on the first two or three rows of the start. We’ll see if a NASCAR Cup Series car is like riding a bicycle or if it is far more challenging for Elliott than expected.