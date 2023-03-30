This summer, Richmond Raceway is going to have West Coast Customs of MTV’s Pimp My Ride on-site building a Toyota Camry TRD. The NASCAR Next Gen car is going to get a customized look that only WCC can provide.

While they aren’t on TV like they used to be in the MTV days, West Coast Customs still builds some awesome cars. I’m not sure there is a car enthusiast between the age of 25-35 that isn’t a huge fan of the car customization show hosted by Xzibit.

The whole deal then was to take a beat-up, broken-down car and transform it into something individual and unique to the owner. While most of the cars were impractical and frankly insane, it made for great television.

Tyler Reddick will be with the West Coast Customs team and will help guide the customization process.

This is such a cool opportunity to be a part of and I’m looking forward to working with Ryan and the West Coast Customs team on this project,” Reddick said in a press release. “I’ve always loved working on cars and have been a fan of their customizations, so working with Ryan and his team to create a one-of-a-kind Toyota is going to be fun.”

Will it be as fun as these transformations, though?

Whatever the team comes up with, I’m sure it’s going to be an awesome project. Fans will get to see it be made in real-time from July 29-30.

West Coast Customs is Bigger Than MTV Fame

Over the years, West Coast Customs has had its ups and downs. They clearly had a major pop culture moment when they were on MTV. However, that’s not the beginning or end of their story.

The garage began with Ryan Friedlinghaus in 1993. After humble beginnings, West Coast Customs has turned into a worldwide brand, recognized by millions. In their Orange County, California location, they built up until they had to head out for more space.

All these years later, West Coast Customs is in Burbank, California in a 60,000-square-foot facility. Not too bad.

“Our work transcends communities and cultures,” Friedlinghaus said. “That’s why our brand is so successful, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with NASCAR to bring the custom car communities and racing communities together in a new and creative way.”

West Coast Customs will start the build on July 29. It will be a project for fans to enjoy from the design to seeing it being built. The fact that 23XI and Tyler Reddick are involved with all of it just makes it that much cooler.

It will be interesting to see where the team takes this Next Gen car.