Pitbull compares Trackhouse Racing to the ‘Showtime’ Lakers

When you’re the new kid on the block, things aren’t always easy, but they can be fun. Trackhouse Racing is that team in NASCAR. Co-owner and global pop star, Pitbull has been taking a more hands-on approach with his team lately. He has a new album named after the organization coming out this summer.

While talking about the vision and the purpose of Trackhouse Racing, which he owns with former NASCAR driver Justin Marks, Pitbull made quite the comparison. He says that his upstart group is like the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s.

In fact, he said that his team is to NASCAR, what that group in the 80s was to the NBA. That’s quite a statement. Daniel Suárez or Ross Chastain, which is the Magic Johnson of the team?

“I look at this the same way the Lakers were for the NBA in the 80s,” Pitbull said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s Showtime! This is a different way of thinking, it’s unconventional, untraditional. We’re not here to disrespect anybody. But more than anything we’re here to just have fun, so the fans have fun and they leave with an amazing experience.

“So anything we can utilize and integrate, we’re open game, open-minded and we think out the box. And I think that’s what the fans see and they love that new, I would say, new perspective.”

💭 "I look at this the same way the @Lakers were for the @NBA in the 80s. It just a different way of thinking, it's unconventional, untraditional. We're not here to disrespect anybody." 💯@TeamTrackhouse co-owner @pitbull on how the team is doing things their way. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6PRA4aAruB — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 30, 2023

Last year, Trackhouse Racing let everyone know that they were here and they were going to compete. Ross Chastain put himself in the Championship 4 on a wild Hail Melon move on the wall at Martinsville and the rest is still to be told.

Trackhouse Racing is the new hot thing in NASCAR

Even now, it feels like NASCAR fans are still jumping on the bandwagon of Trackhouse Racing. Not to mention the new fans that can be attracted by a team owned by Mr. Worldwide and one that makes music videos at the track like they did at Talladega.

Pitbull isn’t just a celebrity owner for this team. He has put in a lot of effort to at the very least, market the team to tons of fans both old and new. When I was in Talladega last week, Chastain had arguably the second-biggest pop when he was announced during driver intros.

Both Trackhouse Racing drivers came to the team without much Cup Series success. Now they both have wins under their belts and playoff experience. It helps that they play a little bit of the villain role for many NASCAR fans. Sports are more fun when there is a bad guy.

I have a feeling this is just the beginning for Trackhouse. Both of those drivers are due for another win sometime soon. However, it will have to wait until at least Monday afternoon. The Cup Series race in Dover was postponed due to weather. Practice was pretty tough on Suárez. He found himself among the drivers going for a spin on Saturday afternoon.