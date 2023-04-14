It feels like the same story every year in the spring. NASCAR weekend is once again being rained on, this time at Martinsville. Trying to race in the southeast United States during March and April can be a wet effort, to say the least. In fact, this race weekend was hit with rain last year as well.

So, good news and bad news. Good news first – the Cup Series will likely not be changed this weekend. NASCAR Cup cars are not arriving at Martinsville until Saturday. They have qualifying and practice scheduled on that day as well.

As far as the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series are concerned, things are not looking great. If you were hoping to get a complete weekend of qualifying and practice, think again. By the looks of it, Martinsville is going to be rained on for pretty much the rest of Friday afternoon and night.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports noted that every series has damp weather tires that could be used temporarily if needed.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports noted that every series has damp weather tires that could be used temporarily if needed.

Trucks unloaded and under cover as garage has opened here at Martinsville. Practice and qualifying scheduled for 3p ET and then Xfinity p&q at 5 and truck green at 7:41. Obviously weather permitting. Won't use wet weather tires practice/qualify and only in damp conditions in race

The Friday schedule right now has practice for the Truck Series at 3:00 PM EST. Qualifying follows 40 minutes later. Then, as soon as qualifying is over for the trucks, the Xfinity Series is going to hit the track for their practice and qualifying.

After the Xfinity Series qualifies, an hour later at 7:30 PM, the Truck Series is set to race. Martinsville has lights, but I don’t know how late into the night NASCAR is willing to go just to get the Truck Series race over.

Saturday there is a lot less going on during the morning hours, outside of Cup Series inspections and some garage hours. So, maybe a delayed Truck Series race could be moved? Right now it’s a game of wait-and-see.

NASCAR Martinsville Weekend Outlook

Let’s just forget about Friday. The weather is too bad to really have hope that things won’t get canceled tonight. However, Saturday and Sunday are going to be gorgeous and awesome days to enjoy some racing. That goes for folks watching in person and those at home.

There is going to be lots of sun and warm temperatures to help dry the track on Saturday morning if needed. NASCAR knows Martinsville is a big date on the calendar and they want to put on a show for the fans out there.

Time and time again, it feels like NASCAR can’t escape the rain. Springtime is a tough season. Getting a full weekend in without rain or bad weather is almost impossible.

NASCAR at Martinsville. The Paperclip! Last year, William Byron won the April race while Christopher Bell won the fall race. This year they both look like one of the top drivers in the Cup Series. Will we see one of those two get into victory lane again this weekend?