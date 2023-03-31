If you’re watching your weather report for Richmond, Virginia things don’t look good. NASCAR might have to cancel practice and qualifying. This won’t affect the Craftsman Truck Series as they share the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with IndyCar.

Chances of rain are threatening to mess with NASCAR practice and qualifying on Saturday at Richmond. While Sunday looks to be mild and sunny, the weather on Saturday morning is not so promising.

If rain does come down, it will be morning into the early afternoon. The good news is that will give NASCAR enough time to get the Richmond track cleared for the Xfinity Series race. Practice is set for 8:05 A.M. EST for the Xfinity Series. Qualifying follows at 8:35.

After the Xfinity Series gets qualified, the Cup Series will take the track at 10:00 AM for practice. Qualifying will follow 45 minutes later. NASCAR will likely not move qualifying or the Xfinity race back on Saturday due to time constraints.

The Xfinity Series race is going to start around 1:00 PM. Meanwhile, in Texas, Truck Series practice and qualifying will run between the other two series back in Richmond. All qualifying will be on FS1. The race for the Truck Series starts at 4:30 PM, not giving a lot of wiggle room for the Xfinity race on TV.

NASCAR Favorites at Richmond

Right now, the rain looks like it will put a damper on qualifying. However, it isn’t guaranteed. The good news is that all three national series races should be able to go without much issue. As far as the Cup Series is concerned, the return to Richmond has some drivers set up better than others.

Short-track races are not for everyone. However, Las Vegas has an idea of who they like at the 3/4-mile track. Who else but the two-time race winner this season, William Byron? He just got his points back after the Hendrick appeal. So, can he capitalize on that and notch a third win early in the season?

While the Hendrick Motorsports driver has had a great season, I like other drivers at Richmond this NASCAR weekend. Starting off, Christopher Bell. Bell has been quietly consistent this season. He leads the Toyotas in the NASCAR points standings.

Also on my radar is Kyle Busch. Rowdy has a rich history at Richmond. That includes 10 straight races of top-10 finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing has owned this race recently. Busch might take some of that knowledge and apply it to his RCR No. 8 Chevy.

We’ll see who is the fastest to begin the weekend tomorrow if the rain holds off. Qualifying will show who is the driver to beat on Sunday.