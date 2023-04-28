Rain expected at Dover Motor Speedway for the entire NASCAR weekend

When you try to go stock car racing in the spring, there is a lot of rain to work around. NASCAR will have to deal with rain at Dover. As we speak, the forecast has the Delaware area set up for rain the entire weekend. With no wet-weather package this week, that could be trouble for fans and drivers.

We have seen the same story for pretty much the last month. The eastern half of the country is just going through a wet spring at the moment. However, that does not bode well for NASCAR and their weekend at Dover.

If the rain does come into NASCAR weekend, it might limit a lot of the activities. The way it looks right now, we might see racing until Monday and that would only be the Cup Series. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports is already looking ahead to Monday.

Dover

ET



Today

1-ARCA East p&q

3-FS1-Xfin p&q

5:35-Flo-ARCA East green 125



Sat-FS1

10:35-(FS2-10:30; FS1-11)-Cup p&q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:47-Xfin green 45-45-110



Sun-FS1

1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:11-Cup green 120-130-150



NWS:Fri-50s,90% rain; Sat-60s,40%; Sun-60s,90%; Mon-60s,10% — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 28, 2023

As it stands, there are three races planned for the weekend. The ARCA Menards Series East was scheduled to practice and race Friday. Then the Xfinity Series was going to practice and qualify in the afternoon. Finally, on Saturday we would get the Xfinity Series race and practice and qualifying for the Cup Series.

Let’s just hope we get to see the Cup Series at some point. Unless the precipitation can come down all at once and leave NASCAR with a Saturday and Sunday to clean it all up, I’d expected delays, cancelations, and more of the same.

Rain threatens NASCAR weekend at Dover

If it makes anyone out there feel better, last Spring was pretty much the same. NASCAR had to deal with rain almost every week from March through April and it was a pain in the butt. However, that is what we have been dealt and something that NASCAR has to figure out.

Since Dover is just a mile-long track, why not use the wet-weather package? Well, Dover might be just a mile long but it is not in the short-track package. Those high banks at Dover produce some really fast times. Just a few years ago in the sixth-gen car, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson topped 168 MPH in practice.

While that was under a 750 horsepower package on the last Cup Series car, it bears a reminder. The short-track package does not work at Dover. Due to high speeds, the intermediate package is being brought out. So, NASCAR really has no answer for the rain except to hope it goes away.

So, get ready to do some cleaning around the house or something. I’m not sure how much NASCAR action we are going to get in rain-soaked Delaware.