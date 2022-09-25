Rain, Lightning Delays NASCAR Playoff Race at Texas Motor Speedway

More chaos at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race is delayed due to rain moving into the area. It was like it was formed just for this race. A bright and sunny, not to mention hot, day was made rainy in a split second. At first, drivers drove around under the yellow caution flag. However, the red flag had to come out eventually.

The delay is just another wrinkle in an already wild day. There have been spin-outs and wrecks left and right. Cody Ware appeared to be hurt after his car slammed into the pit road wall. It has not been a boring day by any measure. When the rain came out, it was like hitting BINGO on your “Bad Day of NASCAR” card.

NASCAR Rain Delay at Texas

They brought the cars down to pit road to sit this one out.

5 of the last 6 #NASCAR weekends have involved rain in some fashion. It's truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/cAB80mx3fs — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) September 25, 2022

Ryan Blaney is running really well. The winless playoff driver is looking to advance to the Round of 8 with a win. That won’t be easy since he has to move up from P21 when the race does get back underway. While fans and drivers hate to see the race delayed, it’s better than having an incident like at Daytona.

There was also lightning in the area which extended the delay out to a half an hour hold. When the lightning is within 8 miles of the track, that triggers the delay. Half an hour without a strike and we should be back and rolling for the race. No one saw NASCAR having a rain delay in Texas today. Not with that heat and sun. Still, here we are.

Caution Flags Come Out at Texas

Looking at the race today, there is a pattern – drivers spinning out on the hot track and blowing tires. It’s happened to no less than five drivers. From Kyle Busch to Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell, Cody Ware of course, and even Chase Elliott.

Elliott found himself in the lead and then in one moment – he was out of it. His car hit the wall, the right rear tire blew up, and then he was in the grass and climbing out as his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy caught on fire. He had to get out of there quickly and he did.

Just another wild Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series.