It is still early in his career, but Rajah Caruth is a NASCAR star in the making. Not just on the track, but off the track as well. During his young career, Events DC has been a vital sponsor. Now, the official convention and sports authority of the driver’s hometown is celebrating him with a documentary.

This actually isn’t the first time that Rajah Caruth has been the subject of a film or show. Caruth was featured in a NASCAR documentary “Through the Fences.” As one of the few Black drivers in the highest levels of the sport, Caruth’s story is something people want to follow.

Last year, he had a really consistent season in the ARCA Menard’s Series. He led the standings for weeks at a time but was unable to win the championship as his teammate Nick Sanchez won the title.

Still, Rajah Caruth has shown that he has incredible car control and is able to learn quickly and many times, on the job. His driving skills have been shown in the iRacing circuit, ARCA, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. With his first full season of trucks coming up, this documentary will detail his life and rise to NASCAR driver.

CHECK IT OUT!!!⬇️🙏🏾 https://t.co/uB0x1CkpN9 — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) February 9, 2023

OUTSIDE LINE is going to debut at the Pan-African Film Festival in L.A. tonight, February 10. Then, they are going to take the film around the country to other festivals. This should be a good product. Race fans will want to make it out to see this.

DC Supporting Rajah Caruth

There is no doubt that Rajah Caruth has had doubters in his career. That will always exist. However, the fact he’s now affiliated with Richard Petty and GMS Racing – things might be different. Washington, DC is supporting one of its homegrown talents in a big way here.

“Our support of Rajah and his athleticism, not only serves to inspire and encourage District residents to explore new possibilities but also showcases Washington, DC, a city known for being vibrant and inclusive, as a world-class destination,” Angie M. Gates, CEO of Events DC said.

“Rajah has shown himself to be a natural leader in NASCAR and has paved new roads in this sport by attracting a diverse demographic of racing enthusiasts and inspiring young kids along the way who can see themselves reflected in Rajah.”

This 2023 season is going to be major for Rajah Caruth. He’s still on a path to get to the Cup Series. OUTSIDE LINE will tell us the story up to this point. The driver is still writing the rest.