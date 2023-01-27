Reaume Brothers Racing Provides Update on Injured Team Members

On Thursday afternoon, the Reaume Brothers Racing team had quite a scare when a fire broke out in the shop while they worked. Thankfully, we have some positive updates to share from the NASCAR team themselves after three team members were injured.

If you work in a garage or shop working on cars, fires are a real possibility. We have seen fires on the race track before. However, a shop fire is a different beast. It seems that first responders were quick to the scene and were able to get help for those that needed it.

Reaume Brothers Racing named the two hospitalized team members as Taylor Collier and Devin Fokin.

“Taylor was treated for smoke inhalation at Lake Norman Regional and Devin was treated for serious burns at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Burn Center,” the update says. “They are both in good spirits and are now on the road to recovery.”

Both team members were released from their respective hospitals on Thursday night. They are both in the process of recovering. There has been no update on the damage to the team facility itself.

Quick update from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/JP14P9Ug9S — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 27, 2023

Hopefully, there will be a speedy and quick recovery process for both Collier and Fokin. When the fire department arrived there was a lot of smoke billowing out of the building. So, we will wait to hear about any equipment damages in the near future.

Reaume Brothers Racing Fire

The news hit on Thursday afternoon and the NASCAR world stopped. Even when a small team like Reaume Brothers Racing has a hard time, folks come together. This is a team of drivers and crew members trying to live the dream. It could be a big setback.

As the news was announced by RBR, it was reported that three team members were injured. However, one injured person was treated and released quickly without much issue.

The most important news is the fact that Collier and Fokin are on their way to recovering. Parts and machines and things can be replaced. Old equipment can be donated or rented or loaned out. But those team members can never be replaced.

Nothing but the best wishes for Reaume Brothers Racing and their ongoing recovery efforts. Both for the team members injured and the shop itself.