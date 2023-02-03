Reaume Brothers Racing Sends Thanks to Supporters After Scary Shop Fire

Right now, the Reaume Brothers Racing team is focused on getting their team members healthy and the shop repaired. But they’re thankful. The NASCAR team had a terrifying situation on its hands when a garage fire broke out and injured three members of their team.

Taylor Collier and Devin Fokin were the team members injured. Collier suffered inhalation injuries while Fokin was seriously burned according to the team. However, both were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Now the work begins on getting operations back up and running. Racing teams have to race. Reaume Brothers Racing is happy to have a supportive NASCAR community around them.

“As we continue to formulate a plan to start the 2023 season, we are extremely thankful for the fans, sponsors, drivers, teams, and NASCAR for reaching out and offering assistance and support. More specifically, a huge thank you to GMS, HRE [Hattori Racing Enterprises], and Speedway Fabrication/Will Jones, for the resources and accommodations you have assisted us with throughout this last week.”

Check out the rest of the statement below. The team plans to release more information next week.

Just wanted to share one more update and thank you to everyone since the fire!



See you all at Daytona 👊🏁 pic.twitter.com/eyAxkrRd1I — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) February 3, 2023

The Reaume Brothers Racing team didn’t even have the windshield changed to the CRAFTSMAN logo. It is so great that the team members that were hospitalized are recovering right now and that the third didn’t suffer serious injury.

Hopefully, RBR is able to bounce back from this situation. With all of the help and support from teams, fans, and NASCAR, they should be alright. I hope so, at least. Small teams like this are the lifeblood of the sport.

Reaume Brothers Racing Team Members Released From Hospital

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for the Reaume Brothers Racing team members to be cared for and released from medical care. The videos that came out of the incident showed thick black smoke pouring out of the building. Garage fires can get life-threatening in a hurry.

When the update was given, the team thanked the local fire department for all their work. They responded quickly and got things under control as quickly as possible.

“As a team, we wanted to thank Moorseville Fire and Rescue/ EMS for their quick response time and for controlling the fire as well as helping our team at the scene, and to the nurses and doctors at Lake Norman Regional and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for taking care of our team members who were transported.”

Let’s hope for more positive updates in the days ahead. When Reaume Brothers Racing gives out an update we’ll be sure to get it to you as soon as we can.