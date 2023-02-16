Reigning Daytona Champ Austin Cindric Discusses Serving as Juror on Murder Trial Leading Up to the Season

Defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric had an interesting off-season, to say the least. He was a juror in a murder trial. In fact, it was just weeks after his win at Daytona in 2022 that he was summoned for jury duty. That’s quite the NASCAR rookie year for a then 23-year-old.

It was kind of a whirlwind for Austin Cindric. He won the Daytona 500 as a rookie and then was summoned to court to serve on a jury. In the end, the Penske lawyers were able to get CIndric some relief – a deferral until the offseason.

It isn’t that Cindric didn’t want to do his civic duty, it’s just a matter of how can he. With a full slate of NASCAR races in the Cup Series week in and week out, there’s no time off really. He cooperated and let them know about his schedule and days off and all that, and it was pushed to the offseason.

All of a sudden, Austin Cindric is going from racing in Phoenix to end the season, to sitting in on a murder trial. As far as the trial went, he was pretty blunt when talking to the media at Daytona.

“Very guilty,” he said, laughing, according to WCYB 5 News.

And yes, folks recognized him.

“Enough people knew who I was,” Cindric said. “I didn’t want to be the one to deliver the bad news.”

With that passed him, he’s ready to get going again on the track, and defend his Daytona title.

Austin Cindric, Sophomore Year

This is Austin Cindric’s second season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s already won the Daytona 500, that’s more than most drivers can say after years-long careers. However, the Team Penske driver has higher ambitions. He wants to get back to the playoffs but is happy with his rookie accomplishment.

“Some people will always know who Austin Cindric is because he won the Daytona 500,” he said, speaking in the third person. “And I’m totally fine with that.”

Let’s see what his follow-up season is going to be like. The No. 2 Ford Mustang has just as good of a chance as anyone else out there this Sunday. Is it possible for Cindric to repeat at Daytona?