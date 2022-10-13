REPORT: 23XI Buying Out Tyler Reddick’s Remaining RCR Contract

It seems that Tyler Reddick could be joining 23XI sooner rather than later. A report from NASCAR journalist Lee Spencer leaks some details. Of course, it is known that Reddick and Richard Childress Racing are on shaky ground. Still, if the move happens early it will be major for the Cup Series landscape.

This really might be the most important season for the next decade or so. You have this Next Gen car, Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs for RCR, Tyler Reddick to 23XI in 2024 – and that was before this. Spencer’s report says nothing about the future of Kurt Busch with the team.

Richard Childress himself said that his RCR team would field three cars next season. That doesn’t seem likely if Reddick makes the jump early. Unless the Childress camp has another trick up its sleeves.

Hearing @TylerReddick ‘s contract has been bought out from @RCRracing and he will join @23XIRacing next year. Announcement expected this weekend at @LVMotorSpeedway #NASCAR — Lee Spencer (@CandiceSpencer) October 11, 2022

There is an announcement expected this weekend from 23XI. Kurt Busch is going to be part of the presentation and that could mean anything. It would be wild to see three charters for 23XI next season. Perhaps Busch will move to an advisory role with the team? He’s been getting more time in the garage and tower lately.

Is 23XI Replacing Kurt Busch with Tyler Reddick?

It was at the end of September when Denny Hamlin said there would be a Kurt Busch update. We have seen him more and more at the tracks. He was in Charlotte in person. If 23XI is announcing the Tyler Reddick buyout then we will surely get an update on what Busch is doing in 2023.

“He’s staying active in the organization, I’m sure he’s at the shop now talking to engineers and whatnot,” Hamlin said at Texas. “He’s fully embedded in the team and trying to help these young guys that we got continue to be better.”

We’ll have to wait and see what will be said at the news conference scheduled for this Saturday in Las Vegas. For now, it’s safe to assume that Tyler Reddick will join 23XI in 2023. But, could this be the end of Kurt Busch’s career? Could this be a retirement announcement as well?