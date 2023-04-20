RFK Racing Takes Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Pit Crew, Gives Them to Chris Buescher

In a wild turn of events, RFK Racing has recalled the pit crew they lease to JTG Daugherty and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Why? Well, they were the best NASCAR pit crew at Martinsville last week and have done nothing but prove themselves this year. But, how is this possible?

RFK is a Ford team. JTG is Chevy. However, like many big teams, RFK leases pit crew members to other smaller teams that can’t afford to train and retain their own crews. The same thing happened with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing last year.

However, this feels a little different than the Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell swap last year. That was a seemingly mutual swap to figure something out for those drivers.

In this case, it appears Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got his pit crew taken because they were performing too well. The Daytona 500 winner will see everyone but his fueler move to the No. 17 team for Chris Buescher.

Stenhouse Jr. was not happy about it. He expressed as much on SiriusXM NASCAR.

“Unfortunately that is accurate. When you’re a team that is a customer of somebody else’s I get that things like that happen. For us we were basically told we had our pit crew, our pit crew was ours and we would have them for the year. And then our guys performed the best on pit road last week and they called and said ‘hey we’re going to change them, we’re taking them.'”

Taking the Daytona 500-winning crew from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. just ahead of Talladega is like an extra hard punch to the gut. Listen to the rest of his comments and you can hear the disappointment from Stenhouse.

🗣️ "We were basically told we had our pit crew […] for the year. Then our guys performed the best on pit road this past week, (@RFKracing) called and said 'hey we're taking them.'"@StenhouseJr shared his disappointment in losing his No. 47 pit crew to the No. 17 team. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nwAt8FRBI8 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 20, 2023

Just have to persevere and get to the next one.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Leads Chris Buescher in Standings

This move does seems a little bit petty coming from RFK. JTG Daugherty is a small team. They do things a certain way because they have to in order to get through the season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won at Daytona and he leads Buescher in the standings currently.

If the playoffs began this weekend, both Stenhouse and Buescher would be in. The RFK driver is at 16th with 206 points total this year. Meanwhile, Stenhouse sits at 13th with a win, two top-fives, and four top-ten finishes.

It is clear that Stenhouse has had a better season. However, how much of that comes down to the pit crew? It could be a lot and I’m sure RFK has the data to back up this move. Still, it feels like another example of little teams getting stepped over by bigger ones.

We will have to see how these drivers do on pit road this week. Perhaps the move is one that works for both groups, or we might see some bad feelings one way or another after Talladega.