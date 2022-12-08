Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season

The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.

RCR has revamped the No. 8 logo in the process. This gives Kyle Busch a distinct look all his own while expanding on the history of the car. While his sponsors from Joe Gibbs Racing can’t follow him to RCR, his new organization did a fine job landing partners.

Cheddar’s, 3CHI, Lenovo, Alsco Uniforms, and Bet MGM are all on board to support his No. 8 team. The multi-sponsor setup will hopefully produce some fun and interesting paint schemes next season as well.

Torrey Galida, president of RCR said, “Our business relationships are paramount to our organization and we’re proud to confirm that our primary partners on the No. 8 team will be returning to RCR in 2023. Their commitment to our organization is a testament to our team’s collaborative approach and the value it has delivered to so many great brands.”

Here is a look at the new Cheddar’s paint scheme that Kyle Busch will drive next season. The Alsco Uniforms car was also released today.

The Kyle Busch x RCR era is upon us.

Kyle Busch Wants to Win a Championship at RCR

When Rowdy looks at his future with Richard Childress Racing, he wants one thing – a championship. The two-time champ wants to prove that he still has it. Show that he can get it done like he has in the past. His inspiration is two of the best athletes of the last 20 years.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are two great quarterbacks that won championships with one team and went on to find success afterward with another organization. Is Kyle Busch the Manning of NASCAR?

“I’m kind of looking at it as a Tom Brady, Peyton Manning aspect where they left great teams, great organizations where they won championships and they were able to win a championship somewhere else. I’d like to think I still have that opportunity to be able to do that at RCR.”

If anyone can get it done, it’s Kyle Busch. The 2023 season is less than two months away.