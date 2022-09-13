Richard Childress Racing Will Have Three Charters in NASCAR Cup Series Next Season

Not only did Richard Childress Racing sign Kyle Busch they will also have three charters in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. That’s major! Tyler Reddick is moving on to 23XI in 2024, and the big questions were “Who replaces him?” and “What does RCR do in 2023?” Not only will Reddick drive with RCR next season, but his car will also be fully chartered along with the No. 3 of Austin Dillon and No. 8 of Busch.

This was the moment that a lot of fans had been waiting for. Kyle Busch up for grabs? That’s something that doesn’t happen. It’s almost like seeing Kobe Bryant in a Celtics uniform – you have to wonder what led up to this point. Joe Gibbs Racing might be focused on the long-term future, but it costs them the driver synonymous with their brand.

Team owner Richard Childress is so excited about the signing that he compared Busch to one of the GOATs, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

With Kyle Busch driving the No. 8 car next year, Richard Childress announced where that leaves Tyler Reddick.



Reddick will drive for RCR in a third charter in 2023. #NASCAR

Richard Childress Racing has bounced back in a big way. Toyota is taking one of their young up-and-comers, but RCR is taking a future Hall of Famer in exchange. I think Childress and the team believe they win out in the end there.

There is no word on where the third charter is coming from as of yet. But, it is going to be there and all three drivers with Richard Childress Racing will be playoffs and championship eligible in 2023. While the RCR team has struggled compared to their success in the 1980s-2000s, it might be starting to change.

Richard Childress Explains Reasoning Behind Third Charter

If Richard Childress Racing really wanted to get through the next year without much trouble, they could have told Reddick too bad. Made him find a team or a car for a season. Or, have him race in an unchartered car for an entire year with RCR. However, they reached an agreement and a plan that won’t burn any bridges.

Richard Childress himself explained the reasoning behind the third charter at the press conference today.

“Right now our plans is to race. The conversations I’ve had, that’s where we’re at,” he said in a short and simple answer.

Why not just do a deal for Tyler Reddick to leave early instead of working to get a third charter? Richard Childress says:

Just as they have been their whole existence, Richard Childress Racing is committed to getting wins and championships. Having three drivers next season all capable of making the playoffs and capable of winning multiple races each – that’s something you have to seize upon.

Besides, that third charter might need a driver in the future. Is there an Xfinity or Truck Series talent that will be in that third car eventually? Or perhaps this is a one-season deal. I know this season isn’t over, but can we get back to Daytona already?