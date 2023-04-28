Richard Petty, Rajah Caruth and more join National Motorsports Coalition in Washington D.C.

This week was a big one for the National Motorsports Coalition. The group, featuring prominent members from American motorsports met lawmakers in Washington D.C. This is the first time the coalition has been in the capitol in person since 2019. Virtual meetings had taken place over the last few years due to the pandemic. Representatives of NASCAR made their appearance.

Along with the National Motorsports Coalition were Richard Petty, Ross Chastain, Rajah Caruth, and Corey LaJoie from NASCAR. Antron Brown and Ron Capps were there to represent the NHRA. Meanwhile, USAC had Ashley Freiberg, Robb Holland, and Travis Pastrana among their group. Jordan Taylor was the lone representative for IMSA, and perhaps a bit for NASCAR after his COTA experience.

For years now the NMC has lobbied Congress, boasting about the economic value of motorsports as a whole in the United States. There are few things as American as NASCAR and IndyCar. This country loves cars and loves to go fast.

Richard Petty seems to have taken Rajah Caruth under his wing at GMS Racing. The Craftsman Truck Series rookie looked like he was taking it all in alongside the legend.

Images from Weds night’s motorsports reception for US Congressional Members in Washington DC taken by our photographer @therichardpetty⁩ ⁦⁦@rajahcaruth_⁩ https://t.co/9OFefEATid — George Silbermann (@ACCUSmayor) April 28, 2023

With help from a bipartisan group of lawmakers, the National Motorsports Coalition is hoping to get more investment in the industry and wants to see the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act passed. The act would permanently ensure the seven-year cost recovery period still exists “for investments in motorsports entertainment complexes.”

Basically, make sure no one goes bust by trying to invest in a track or race venue. It allows long-term investments to be made without the worry of it going poorly in the first seven years.

National Motorsports Coalition has support

Of course, there is a lot of support across the country for motorsports. The National Motorsports Coalition has many allies in Washington. The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act was introduced by Reps. Mike Thompson, Bill Posey, Terri A. Sewell, Rudy Yakym II, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Drew Ferguson.

“The motorsports industry is an economic driver in my district and in districts across our country. Motorsports create good‐paying jobs, provide lifelong memories, and are a key part of our culture. The drivers, executives, and motorsports employees are genuinely nice and courteous people. It’s always a pleasure to be with them. I am proud to be a co‐chair of the Congressional Motorsports Caucus and it was great to welcome the motorsports community to Capitol Hill,” Mike Thompson said in a release.

200 guests attended the reception held by the National Motorsports Coalition and Congressional Motorsports Caucus. There were members of Congress, representatives from various racing backgrounds, and industry executives as well.

When you need something done in D.C., I’m sure having The King, Richard Petty with you makes it a lot easier.