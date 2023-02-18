Richard Petty Upset With New Role at LEGACY Motor Club

When they take your name off the building, and the race cars, it can be tough. Richard Petty admits he’s not happy with new moves. LEGACY M.C. is the new name of what was once Petty GMS Racing. The two NASCAR legends have not seen eye to eye.

Two seven-time champions on the same team sound like a great idea. However, Richard Petty has no ownership stake in LEGACY M.C. The man that defined the early era of NASCAR is now a “chief ambassador” for the team.

Now, it’s not all bad. Petty did laugh a bit when asked about the changes within the team and if it bugged him at all.

“Yes, it does,” The King said, laughing, according to NBC Sports. “Because I’ve done things my way, which hasn’t been too good lately, but as time progresses, things change in the world. Then it probably was time for a change.

“Jimmie’s looking not necessarily at what’s going to happen this year, but he’s going to lay a foundation for four or five years where he’s still young enough that he’s going to be around for a long, long time.”

According to Richard Petty, Johnson and his team deal with sponsorships and media details. However, The King still gets things done.

“But then I do a lot for our new team,” Petty said.

Of course, Jimmie Johnson quickly heard what Richard Petty said. There isn’t a lot you can keep secret at Daytona this weekend. While there is some joking going on here, I’m sure that there is some truth behind it.

When asked about the comments, Johnson said he was “disappointed to hear and read through the press that his feelings were bruised because he’s not expressed them to me, for starters.”

The driver continued later on and cleared things up a bit.

“But a lot of what Richard is speaking to is based on business decisions that he and his family have made, and they aren’t relative to my involvement.”

To put it simply, Richard Petty said “Jimmie brought all his people in, and his way of running things [and] my way of running things, are probably a little bit different, OK?”

We’ll see just how serious this is as the season continues, I’m sure.