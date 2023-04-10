Rick Ware Racing Releases Statement Regarding Cody Ware Arrest

Earlier on Monday, the NASCAR world learned of Cody Ware’s arrest for felony assault. Rick Ware Racing has now released a statement. Cody, the driver of the No. 51 car, was arrested on Monday for an incident that occur a week ago on April 3.

After the news of his arrest went public, NASCAR handed Cody Ware an indefinite suspension. He will be out of the Cup Series until further notice. Ware was charged with felony assault by strangulation as well as a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. After arrest, he posted $3,000 bond and was released from custody.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” a statement from Rick Ware Racing said. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

Statement from Rick Ware Racing on Cody Ware: https://t.co/73tbq6MNxe pic.twitter.com/Sv2pyYxACU — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 10, 2023

When the arrest was first reported, Rick Ware Racing had not released a statement. While they are entered in this weekend’s race, the 51 does not have a driver at the moment.

This is a developing story…