Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Being Honored by Hometown With Key to the City

As the season moves back to the eastern United States, Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is heading back home. After the race in Atlanta, Stenhouse will be honored by his hometown of Olive Branch, Mississippi. The NASCAR driver has made the town more than proud.

The City of Olive Branch will be honoring Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with the key to the city. Ken Adams, mayor of Olive Branch, will be there for the ceremony. It will be a special homecoming for the JTG Daughtery Racing driver.

Stenhouse is more than ready to get back home, hopefully with some more good news and another trophy in hand.

“It’s nice to go back home to Olive Branch, Mississippi to see everyone,” the driver said.”We’re looking forward to it and really would like to thank the Mayor Ken Adams and the city for planning this special day for us.”

Of course, since the NASCAR driver is going back home, he has to make another stop while in Olive Branch. Always gotta get the sponsors involved. There is going to be a full-on escort to get Stenhouse from city hall to the local Kroger.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Headed Back Home

Once Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is given the key to the city, he is going to be headed to the Olive Branch Kroger. There is going to be a police escort, as well as a Kroger semi-truck on the way over to the store. A Kroger representative is going to be there as well as the band and cheer team from Olive Branch High School.

“It’s our local Kroger and I remember shopping with my mom at Kroger growing up,” Stenhouse said. “It’s special that Krodger’s Delta Divison President is going to be there to greet us. Going there on Monday, it’s kind of full circle for me after winning the Daytona 500 with our Kroger / Cottonelle Camaro.”

From there, the NASCAR star is going to do even more. He has a date at the FedEx Forum in Memphis with the NBA. He will be on an all-star game roster for the halftime show. The Grizzlies and Mavericks are going to face off with Stenhouse in the building.

This is going to continue to be a whirlwind season for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his team. Being honored by his hometown like this has to feel special for the 35-year-old driver. So, what’s next for the No. 47?