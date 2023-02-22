Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Celebrates Daytona 500 Win at Disney World

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a note out of Patrick Mahomes’ book to celebrate his Daytona 500 victory.

The Great American Race is the Super Bowl of NASCAR, so it only makes sense Stenhouse Jr. would follow in Mahomes’ footsteps and celebrate at Disney World.

Check out the photo of Stenhouse Jr. with Mickey Mouse, having a grand time enjoying the spoils that comes with winning NASCAR’s biggest race before making his way back to the circuit.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visited Disney World on Monday after winning the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/E1mLaRKBT2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 21, 2023

Disney World may claim the title of the happiest place on earth, but Victory Lane at Daytona held the title for a bit on Sunday. Stenhouse Jr. shocked the world on the way to lifting the trophy, and not even Mickey Mouse expected him to do so.

Nevertheless, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been close before. Perhaps this win could propel him to new heights. He’ll look to prove it was no fluke over the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR season.

Daytona 500 Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Thought He Would Still be With Roush Fenway For 2023

Life comes at you fast when you win the Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took time to reflect a bit after his big win, though. In NASCAR, drivers can come and go with each season. Stenhouse was almost on the going end of things.

Before signing up with JTG Daughtery Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove for Roush Fenway Racing, before Brad Keselowski came along. It went alright. But in 2019, Stenhouse found himself looking for another job.

He thought he was going to be with the team until 2023, and didn’t know what was coming.

“Yeah, that was something unexpected,” the driver said about the transition. “Honestly, I kind of thought I had a contract through 2023 [with Roush], so that was the kind of crazy part about all that. My management team, Josh Jones at KHI jumped on a call on the phone as soon as we met with Roush Fenway at the time and got a hold of Tad and Ernie and started working the doors there [at JTG].”

Sometimes, life just works in a strange way. Arguably the RFK cars of Keselowski and Chris Buescher were the best all day long. Those Fords were moving. But superspeedway racing is going to do what it does. So, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the Daytona 500 champ.

While Roush might feel like they missed out on the Daytona win, other drivers were very happy for Stenhouse.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.