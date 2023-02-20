Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Details ‘Unbelievable’ Daytona 500 Win in Overtime

Well, folks, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did it. He was able to pull off the win at the Daytona 500 and enter NASCAR history forever. That No. 47 with Kroger on the hood might not win a lot, but it is forever a Daytona champion.

Of course, it was hectic. This wasn’t always something that felt in reach for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, he kept his car moving and avoided wrecks. That’s about the best you can do at Daytona.

The result was a win over the defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and another Championship 4 driver in Christopher Bell. What a celebration.

We didn’t see the driver take the checkered flag on the track, but we made it to the white flag before the caution came out.

“Man, this is unbelievable,” Stenhouse Jr. said after the race. “This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short. It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500!”

Even though it was utter chaos, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. detailed the entire last run.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Breaks Down Last Laps

You go into the first overtime at Daytona, and you wonder if it is going to be the last. However, this one felt like it would inevitably go into another extra session. It did. All of a sudden, you look up and see that Cottonelle Chevy up in the front and you wonder, is that Ricky Stenhouse Jr.?

In fact it was. He had a great recap of what went down on the track during the end of the race.

“Yeah, when the 8 went to the bottom there I was able to push the 22 and the 5. We had a huge run. I was hoping we were going to get to the white there, and we didn’t, so I knew I was going to take the top. I was hoping the 22 was going to follow, and he did. He was able to push us out.

“I went to the bottom, the 8 and the 22 got a huge run. The 5 split me in the middle, but another fellow dirt racer with Bell gave me a good shot down the little short chute into 1, and we were out front when the caution came out. We were out of fuel so the fuel light was going crazy.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. left fans with one final sentiment before he took off for victory lane.

“I hope y’all had fun. That was a heck of a race.”