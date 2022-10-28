Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Got Married Between NASCAR Races This Week

In between competing at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday and this week’s date at Martinsville, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got married. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver had a big day with a lot of friends, family, and of course, more than a few NASCAR drivers. They all watched as he tied the know with long-time girlfriend Madyson Joye Goodfleisch.

The life of a NASCAR driver is hectic. The schedule runs through most of the season. From February to November, the Cup Series is going to a different city each week. Between racing in Miami and heading to Martinsville this week, the two stopped off in Charleston, South Carolina for their big day.

Of course, the honeymoon will have to wait until the season is over after Phoenix. People was there on the scene as the exclusive outlet covering it. They took a ton of great photos as well which you can see here.

In all, more than 200 people attended from their friends to family. It seems like it was quite the event as they were staged looking over Ashley River. For Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his new wife, getting married near water was a big deal when deciding the venue.

“I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very special to me,” Goodfleisch said. “We knew we wanted to get married on the water.”

There was a cast of NASCAR drivers there in attendance and even one that was part of the wedding party.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. NASCAR Guest List

While Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t have the greatest season this year, he will remember the 2022 NASCAR season for the rest of his life. It really looks like this wedding was a major event. The guest list of drivers included Denny Hamlin, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, and Zane Smith. But one driver had the honor of being among his groomsmen.

Kyle Larson stood up there while Stenhouse got married. These drivers form friendships and bonds over the years. What an honor to be a part of such a special moment.

As for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, they are together for many reasons. But it helps they like a lot of the same things.

“We enjoy a lot of the same things,” the driver said about his wife. “We love dirt racing, we love good country music, and we love playing golf together.”

Congratulations to the Mr. and Mrs. Stenhouse!