Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Sends Talladega Nights Themed Video Message to Kyle Larson After Daytona 500 Win

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson impersonated Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. during the 2023 Daytona 500 this past Sunday.

18 years after the Dennit Racing duo made “Shake n’ Bake” famous on “Talladega Nights,” Stenhouse Jr. and Larson brought it back to perfection. Good friends off the race track, the pair used the move to pass Joey Logano. In case anyone missed the maneuver during the race, Stenhouse Jr. has you covered. The winner of the Daytona 500 shared the video on Twitter Tuesday. He tagged Larson and used the caption, “Shake n’ Bake.”

Larson, despite finishing 18th, was among the many to pay a visit to victory lane to celebrate with Stenhouse Jr.

“Happy that Ricky won. I’m super happy,” Larson said after the race, via ESPN. “That’s all I could think about after I crashed, waiting to hear that he won,” Larson said. “He’s one of my best friends, so I was like yelling into my helmet when I helped push him to the lead there. I was hoping it was going to stay green so it would have been me or him win.

“I can’t wait to go get changed and go give him a big hug, because he is one of my great buddies.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Pulls Off Massive Upset

Stenhouse Jr. raced his way to the third victory of his Cup Series career, snapping a 199-race winless streak dating back to 2017. The lone member of JTG Daugherty Racing, Stenhouse Jr. is the first driver on a single-car team to win the Daytona 500 since Trevor Bayne with Wood Brothers Racing in 2011.

“I think this whole offseason, [crew chief] Mike [Kelley] just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win, back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short.

“It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500.”