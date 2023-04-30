Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will still race sprint cars after Alex Bowman injury

If you ask the Daytona 500 champion, he’s better in the NASCAR Cup Series when he’s racing throughout the week. So, sprint cars are still on the schedule. Even after Alex Bowman fractured his vertebrae, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will still compete in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Series.

The thing about NASCAR now compared to 20-30 years ago is the lack of testing in actual Cup cars. Drivers of the past would test and run practice laps at tracks throughout the week and do some local late-model racing if needed.

However, in the world of simulators and strict rules around when you can drive a Cup car, things are different. Drivers are from different backgrounds now, too. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is among those sprint car dirt racers and he’s going to keep doing it as far as he’s concerned.

“I think for me as a race car driver, I feel like the more you’re in a race car the better you are,” Ricky Stenhosue Jr. said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “I look back on my career, I quit racing sprint cars as soon as I started Cup [Series]. That was at a request from Jack back then. I felt like I kinda lost a little bit of an edge that I had being in a sprint car 30 to 40 times a year back then when I was in the Nationwide Series.

“For me, I just feel like I stay a lot more sharp. I ran Talladega weekend, felt really good, I actually didn’t feel very good the other night. We were pretty bad, so gotta go redeem yourself. For me, I just like staying in a race car whether it be a sprint car, midget or whatever else it is.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. says he will continue racing in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Series. He also explains some things sprint-car builders are looking at to prevent back injuries. pic.twitter.com/X0TwpTpZSD — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 30, 2023

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. echoes same sentiments Kyle Larson had on sprint cars

If you put Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s comments on the situation next to those of Kyle Larson you pretty much get the same answer. Of course, each driver had their own way of putting things. But Larson was steadfast in his belief that sprint cars make him a better Cup driver and he’s going to keep doing it.

Guys like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Larson, Christopher Bell, and others love their sprint cars. Dirt guys like to race on dirt. It got them to this level somehow, so it clearly helps, right?

“There’s risk in everything you do. Obviously, you see what happened to us at Talladega last week. There’s more risk there than I think in a sprint car, so I think dirt racing gets a bad rep from time to time. I think people assume the odds are much higher getting hurt in a sprint car, but I would love to see the data to prove that. Because I don’t view it that way,” Kyle Larson said about the danger of sprint cars.

After the hit that the No. 5 took at Talladega, I don’t think he feels NASCAR or anyone can tell him what is safe and not safe. Racing is scary and dangerous. That’s why only a few can do it at the highest level.