Riley Herbst unveils Ken Block throwback scheme for Darlington Xfinity Series race

A legend gone too soon, Ken Block. However, Riley Herbst is helping honor Block’s legacy with his new Darlington Throwback Weekend scheme. The NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 98 Ford is going to be the best-looking car on the track all weekend. Herbst is going to win a lot of fans over with this one.

The team over at Stewart-Haas has put together something extra special. Since Riley Herbst is a Monster Energy athlete, this only makes sense. The throwback scheme is from 2010, Ken Block’s Ford Fiesta from the Gymkhana 3 video.

While the scheme looked great on a Hoonigan rally car, it looks absolutely stunning on this Xfinity Series Ford Mustang.

Honoring a motorsports legend who changed the game on and off the track. @rileyherbst and @MonsterEnergy are paying tribute to Ken Block with his iconic Gymkhana 3 scheme. pic.twitter.com/w3PTqGjDoZ — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 8, 2023

This is a perfect scheme for Riley Herbst. He is a driver on the rise in the Xfinity Series. He was also given a couple of chances in the Cup Series already this season. He has tried to make the most of his opportunities but is still looking for a win this season.

When Ken Block died, it shook the motorsports world. It was a moment that no one saw coming and the reverberations were felt all over. It is about time we saw a NASCAR scheme with an outright tribute livery to the legend himself.

Riley Herbst explains why he chose this Ken Block scheme

As I mentioned before, Riley Herbst has been making his way in the series this year. He’s eighth in the points standing. However, getting a win is the ultimate goal this season. With two top-5 finishes and six top-10s in just seven races, he’s been knocking on the door.

The young driver explained why he chose this Ken Block scheme for Darlington and what it means to him as he gets closer to driving it on the track.

“The scheme I will be running at Darlington is a tribute to Ken Block and his infamous Monster Energy drip livery scheme, which I was a big fan of growing up. Such an honor to run that scheme and I’m just excited for it.

“I chose that livery and scheme just because I was a huge Ken Block fan growing up,” Herbst said in a video. “I wanted to be a rally car driver and just be part of the Hoonigan Nation like he was. And he was just an inspiration to everybody in motorsports and that was one of my favorite schemes growing up.”

Ken Block was a big inspiration to @rileyherbst. pic.twitter.com/d63jQOwGTb — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 8, 2023

After a one-week break for the Xfinity Series, will Riley Herbst show up to Darlington refreshed and renewed? Ready to put that No. 98 Ken Block scheme in victory lane? I’d personally love to see it happen.