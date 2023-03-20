Ross Chastain Addresses Kevin Harvick Accident, Shoots Down Claim That He Hit Him

It looked as if Kevin Harvick had been “Chastained” when he spun out while in front during Stage 3 of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday. Ross Chastain, as well as video replay, have something to say about that claim.

Chastain addressed the incident, which cause a multi-car accident, after the race.

Ross Chastain on the Kevin Harvick accident: “Just trying to help push him. We had made a lot of ground up. I don’t think I hit him.” pic.twitter.com/saKT7GkgIt — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 19, 2023

“Just trying to help push him,” Chastain told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “We had made a lot of ground up. I don’t think I hit him.”

Replay showed Chastain’s bumper never clipped Harvick after he got a run going into Turn 2. Chastain radioed to his team that he didn’t have any damage and didn’t touch Harvick. Harvick admitted after the race he didn’t think Chastain hit him.

“I think he just caught me so quick in the middle of the corner and he was up on the right rear,” Harvick told PRN after the wreck. “Then he came back down and it spun me out. I don’t think he actually hit me but it spun the car out when he moved down.”

While Harvick was one of five cars knocked out of the race, Chastain continued on. He raced home to a 13th place finish to continue his stellar start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Joey Logano Outraces Ross Chastain, Field to Win at Atlanta

Joey Logano notched his first victory of the season with a dominating performance, in which the reigning Cup Series champion sat on the pole and led 139 laps.

“Winning here at Atlanta means so much to me,” Logano told PRN. “I remember driving my legends car at 9 years old and standing right here. This one is so special.”

Logano entered the final lap needing some work to do to get around the leader, Brad Keselowski. Keselowski put on a masterclass of blocking, until Logano eventually broke through, aided by a nice push from Christopher Bell.

“There were plenty of times I wanted to move up but I didn’t want to leave my teammates,” Logano said. “If I could pick my lane, the top was the one I wanted but I didn’t want to leave them. Got a good push, enough to get to the outside of the 6 and it was the difference.”