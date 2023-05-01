Ross Chastain apologizes to Brennan Poole, refuses to comment on Kyle Larson

Even if you say you’re sorry, sometimes it just isn’t enough. Ross Chastain really messed up during the Wurth 400 at Dover. Chastain had a very fast car and he used that car to bump Brennan Poole in the 15 and send him into Kyle Larson in the process. Melon Man didn’t have anything to say about Yung Money, though.

Perhaps it is because Larson was able to get his revenge on Ross Chastain. If you weren’t watching the end of the Wurth 400, then you missed some good payback. No, Larson didn’t wreck Chastain, but he did enough.

When Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag, he had just half a second lead on Chastain. With Larson blocking the No. 1 for as long as he could manage without a front right fender.

Ask Ross Chastain about Brennan Poole, he says he has some apologizing to do.

Once Ross Chastain made it off pit road and back towards the garage, the media had more questions. Of course, Kyle Larson came up. That block he set with his entire passenger side tire exposed was pretty gnarly considering he was down by like 30 laps.

While Chastain didn’t wreck himself, and really hasn’t paid for any of the mistakes he’s made in the past, Larson made sure he remembered this one.

“No comment,” was all Chsatain cared to say about it. That’s about as much drama as you will see out of the Watermelon farmer from Florida.

“No comment” from Ross Chastain after getting a bit held up behind the lapped Kyle Larson during the final long green flag stint. pic.twitter.com/Ve1rUacnXU — Eddie Kalegi (@EddieKalegi) May 1, 2023

Monster Mile brought some Monster Drama.

Ross Chastain just misses out on win at Dover

So, the big block from Kyle Larson made a big difference. Ross Chastain had the best car consistently all day. Arguably Martin Truex Jr. was better by just a little bit. However, after battling all day with Wiliam Byron and Truex, he ends up falling short.

The good news for Chastain is that he should take over the lead in the points standing again. Little silver linings all over the place. He won Stage 2 and was able to put together a solid day overall on Monday.

That doesn’t make for much of a consolation prize when you know you had a chance to win the race. With those blocks by Larson and then Truex Jr.’s teammate Ty Gibbs, Chastain didn’t have enough room to work with. The 19 went on to win.

Next week is Kansas and that can bring a lot of drama itself. Who knows how many rivalries Ross Chastain can add this season? He’s well on his way to having half the field on his bad side.