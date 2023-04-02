Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez Will Honor Nashville School Shooting Victims At Richmond NASCAR Race Today

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will each have a special decal on their cars for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday.

The Trackhouse Racing teammates unveiled their paint schemes for the race, featuring The Covenant School decals. The Covenant School in Nashville is the site of the March 27 shooting which left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.

Our thoughts are with the victims and others impacted by the violence that took place at Covenant School in Nashville, our home away from home. #covenantstrong pic.twitter.com/QiT0weewsq — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 2, 2023

“Our thoughts are with the victims and others impacted by the violence that took place at Covenant School in Nashville, our home away from home,” wrote Trackhouse Racing on Twitter, which is based in Nashville.

The shooting has garnered reactions from many in NASCAR, as well as the sports community. Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key notably made an impassioned plea for change just days after a shooting.

“And if one person hears me say that and agrees and does something to help force a change and something to happen and 1,000 other people say something negative about it, I don’t care because it worked,” Key said. “If this one thing I say can help somebody else say something and have the guts to stand up and say something and maybe the guts to stand up and do something, then maybe something will happen.

“But as long as people sit there and bicker and argue, more and more kids are going to die because it hasn’t changed. So something’s got to change. Everybody, please. Do something. Whoever listens to this, send it somewhere else, send it to somebody. I don’t know. Let’s all do something together to help. It’s the most heartbreaking thing in the world to think about your daughter going to school, where she’s supposed to be safe and protected. It is. It’s bulls—. It is.”

Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez Moving Past Incident at Last NASCAR Cup Series Race

NASCAR issued a fine of $50,000 to Suárez for running into Alex Bowman on pit road during last Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Suárez nudged Chastain out of the way before running into the bumper of the No. 48 car of Bowman on pit road following the cool-down lap. Suárez ran into the back of Bowman’s Chevy Camaro twice, before Bowman brake-checked the No. 99 car. The incident took place just feet away from a NASCAR official. Suárez and Chastain engaged in a heated exchange on pit road after the race.

Both said leading up to Sunday’s race that they’ve moved on from the incident.

“Yeah, we just have to, we have to get it mended,” Chastain said. “So that’s, there’s no other way because we’re family. We’re in the same house, right? It’s in our name, it’s Trackhouse. So no matter what, no matter what we all think, we have to put that behind us and know that moving forward, we’re brothers. We don’t always get to pick our family, but we’re brothers at Trackhouse, and we’re going to be stronger together.”