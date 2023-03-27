Ross Chastain Defends Rough Racing on Final Restarts

A lot of talk has been going around about respect on the race track and NASCAR etiquette. Well, Ross Chastain really doesn’t care. In fact, the Trackhouse Racing driver embraces it and defends rough racing. Even what we saw going down at COTA on Sunday on those overtime restarts.

Now, does this shock anyone? No. Ross Chastain has made a living off of being an unapologetic, bump-and-run type driver. He has thrilled and dazzled fans with his style and also pissed a lot of people off. Including fellow drivers. Including… his own teammate?

The point is, Chastain likes this new form of racing. He doesn’t mind it, knows how to take advantage of it, and isn’t going to stop any time soon. His post-race comments on Sunday proved that.

“Are you not entertained?” Chastain asked, via Dustin Long of NBC Sports. “This is what we love. I don’t love doing it, but … as a sport we’re not boring.”

Ross Chastain thinks that this is good racing. He says that the cars are built for it and it isn’t necessarily malicious, just part of racing.

“These cars are so tough. We can run into each other. There are just lines of cars all pushing each other [on the restart] on the brakes. Nobody is going in there saying, ‘I’m going to hit somebody,’ but it’s just the leader has to check up and it just magnifies itself.”

Well, one driver who couldn’t disagree more is Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch Calls Ross Chastain Out Feet Away From Each Other

One of the most vocal drivers about the lack of respect lately has been Kyle Busch. He and Ross Chastain could not be further apart on this issue. They just come from two different worlds when you talk about racing. Busch is one of those old-school guys. Chastain, he’s all new-school.

While talking on pit road to the media, Busch was talking about Tyler Reddick and racing clean when Ross popped up next to him a few feet away to do his own interview.

Gesturing to Chastain, Busch said, “Somebody else who doesn’t know about clean [racing] over here.”

While Ross Chastain didn’t pay any attention to the comment, if he heard it at all, it is another example of the divide that he faces with other drivers. The garage might be a little lonely for the No. 1 after this week.

Based on Chastain’s comments, I don’t think we’re going to see any changes. That is unless NASCAR hands down some kind of penalty for this type of racing.