Ross Chastain Determined to Race Twice Regardless of Weather With Cup, Xfinity Starts at Fontana

Melon Man doesn’t care about the rain! Ross Chastain is ready to race twice for Fontana’s final NASCAR weekend as it stands now. That two-mile track isn’t going to be around after this race. So, Chastain wanted to get some more time with it before it’s all over.

It looks like NASCAR is going to get the Xfinity Series race started this Saturday evening. So, we won’t have to worry about a doubleheader on Sunday. Still, Ross Chastain was going to race both events no matter what.

When his name was included on the Xfinity Series start list, some thought it was surely a mistake. However, Chastain confirmed he will race both Cup and Xfinity no matter what this weekend. If the races start, he’ll be there.

“No plans now to not race both of them. So, opportunity to race at Auto Club again, maybe for the last time,” Chastain said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “I pushed hard for a while now to get this race. Mario was kind enough to let me do it, as well as Trackhouse letting me go and do this stuff. It’s just… for me it’s a dream to race, period. No matter what I can get in.”

Ross Chastain said he wanted to do the Xfinity race for one more chance on the 2-mile oval, and he plans to do both Cup and Xfinity races Sunday if that is what ends up happening. pic.twitter.com/zrOoXwYigr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 25, 2023

Ross Chastain is going to suit up for the No. 91 of DGM Racing. This is a partnership that has gone back sometime now and continues for 2023. I bet this isn’t the last time we see him in a DGM car racing in the Xfinity Series.

Ross Chastain Enters 2023 With Major Contract Extension

After exploding on the scene last year, Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain and ready to make this a long-term deal. Chastain was awarded a very long contract extension that will keep him there for a while. So, if you were hoping to see Chastain make a jump to another team, think again.

The news was announced just ahead of the Daytona 500. Everyone wants to see Chastain perform well it seems. He’s such a likable guy (when he isn’t wrecking your favorite driver) and added some fun to last season.

As Ross Chastain heads into the Pala Casino 400, he’ll have plenty of laps under his belt. The two-mile track at Fontana is going to be gone soon. Will the last memory we have of it be a dominant weekend in two races from Melon Man himself?

I just hope the rain doesn’t cause too many problems.