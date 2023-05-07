Drivers have been alluding to it or just straight up saying it for years, but Noah Gragson went at Ross Chastain in the pits for real. The only thing is, Gragson didn’t come out on top of that exchange. Turns out the watermelon farmer turned NASCAR driver from Florida knows how to scrap.

After the incident on pit road, Ross Chastain talked with FOX about the incident. The man who made headlines with his “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville is once again finishing P5 in a race and taking over the storyline from the winner.

Gragson started all that pushing and shoving and Chastain wasn’t having it. Turns out, he’s just following team policy.

“A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

How many more drivers are going tobe blaming Ross Chastain after seeing what he did to the rookie?