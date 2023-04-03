Ross Chastain Explains Why Trackhouse Racing Teams Stood Together During National Anthem

Before the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Sunday afternoon, Trackhouse Racing got together. Ross Chastain explained why. Although it isn’t hard to imagine why. The No. 1 and No. 99 teams have been the center of NASCAR teammate controversy for the last week.

Ever since Daniel Suárez pointed Ross Chastain out after the COTA race, fans and media have been wondering what is going on behind the scenes there. You never want two drivers, especially in a two-car organization, to be upset with each other.

Chastain was asked about why the two teams met up together before the race and what it meant. Video via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

“[Show] that we’re brothers. We’re a family, it’s Trackhouse and we’re a home. To just make that effort to walk 15 pit stalls towards each other and stand side by side, show the world that it’s us against the world. No matter what we had our issue like brothers, not different from the beginning of time, we argued and it’s over and now we stand side by side and nobody has my back like Daniel and he knows that I have his.”

The Trackhouse No. 1 and No. 99 teams stood together for the invocation and national anthem at Richmond. Ross Chastain explains the message they wanted to send by doing so: pic.twitter.com/ltRoVTVyYq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 3, 2023

While Ross Chastain buried the hatchet with his teammate, another controversy picked up just after the race.

Ross Chastain Gets Blamed by Christopher Bell

Say what you will about Ross Chastain, he usually admits when he’s done wrong. However, when he got called out by Christopher Bell, he didn’t want to hear any of it. In fact, he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“I didn’t touch the 20 either so… If he’s going to call me a wrecking ball I just… I don’t understand it.”

Chastain was clearly not sure what was going on when asked about the William Byron wreck. Byron and Bell got into one another and Bell used his media time to blame Chastain for it. Knowing he already has a reputation, Melon Man didn’t want to hear any of it.

Oh, by the way, Bell retracted his statement on Ross Chastain…sort of. He tweeted an apology, but only listed Byron in his tweet. Still little love for Chastain in the garage. He will just have to keep doing what he does best and keep racing how he races. It has worked so far, why fix what ain’t broke?