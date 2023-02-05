Ross Chastain Has Epic Response to NASCAR Making His Move a Penalty

Nobody will ever “send it” quite like Ross Chastain ever again. NASCAR recently banned the driver’s epic “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville, much to the dismay of race fans. Chastain, though, is taking it in stride.

Chastain rode the wall and, quite literally, put the pedal to the metal during the Cup playoff race at Martinsville. He passed five cars on the final two turns to secure a spot in the championship race.

While many might groan about NASCAR’s decision, Chastain says he doesn’t mind. Actually, he thinks it’s pretty cool to have a rule named in his honor.

“I’m good with it,” Chastain said, per TMZ Sports. “I’m proud that I’ve got a rule named after me, right?”

Chastain continued to say that his maneuver was a one-time thing and he had no intention of doing it again, even if it was legal.

“I take it as a badge of honor that I want my crew chief and my engineers and my mechanics pushing the limits of the car,” he said. “I don’t want to break the rules, but I want them to have to write new rules and explain things more clearly where we might find a gray area on the car.

“I don’t want to do it again. I don’t want to see guys doing it. And, I’m proud that I’ll be the first and last guy to successfully do it.”

Ross Chastain Thrills NASCAR Fans with Incredible Move

Ross Chastain’s move came months ago, but it still gives NASCAR fans goosebumps to see. It was easily one of the coolest maneuvers we’ve seen in racing — even if it’s illegal now.

Words can’t really describe what we witnessed at Martinsville, so we’ll let the video do the talking:

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE FINISH AT MARTINSVILLE!!!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?



BELL WINS! AND CHASTAIN RIPS THE WALL TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE!



HAVE YOU EVER!?#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uAMD1XUhnP — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 30, 2022

Fans far and wide cheered after Chastain’s brilliant and gutsy move. But it only took a few months for NASCAR to banish it from the sport.

Some didn’t want to see the rules change, as it drew up a lot of interest among non-race fans. Others thought Chastain’s move put a black eye on NASCAR.

Whatever your opinion, it doesn’t matter now. We won’t see it allowed in NASCAR for the foreseeable future.