Ross Chastain Helps Relaunch Motorsports Management International as Founding Member

After his breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain has plans away from the track with relaunching Motorsports Management International. MMI was an industry leader in motorsport athlete representation but has been on hiatus for more than 10 years.

With this move, Ross Chastain is expanding his reach in the sport. MMI used to sponsor some of the biggest names in American motorsports. Those names include Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and others.

After a decade of inactivity, Motorsports Management International, the first and foremost driver representation and management agency, is being relaunched to provide best-in-class services to professional race car drivers across the country.



MMI is going to rise out of Spire Sports + Entertainment. The Driver Representation Unit is moving to become the new Motorsports Management International. Chastain is excited about this new venture.

“The opportunity to be part of relaunching Motorsports Management International is an honor,” the driver said, via press release. “While my focus will always be about performance on the track, this is a great step for me to build my business acumen in a space that is close to my heart. I know with the support of my existing Spire team, coupled with Cary Agajanian’s visionary leadership, we have a great opportunity in front of us.”

Spire Sports + Entertainment worked with drivers such as Kyle Larson, RIcky Stenhouse Jr., Regan Smith and Ben Rhodes. Another step in Ross Chastain’s career. Perhaps this will help him with his driver relationships in the future.

The Ross Chastain Rule

In the offseason, Ross Chastain has had his name pop up more than once. His Hail Melon move at Martinsville propelled him to the Championship 4 and NASCAR history. However, it won’t ever happen again, at least on purpose.

NASCAR will now enforce a time penalty on anyone trying a similar move at any track from now on. It is not a new rule, but an existing rule being applied. To put it simply, it’s too dangerous. But, it doesn’t hurt to have a rule named after you. Talk about making history, there are few that can say that.

For Ross Chastain, it’s alright. He did it, came out on the other side, and benefitted from it. Now he’ll be the only one. Thankfully, the Trackhouse Racing team is preserving that Martinsville car so that fans and others will be able to enjoy its greatness one day.

Chastain is making big moves in 2023. Let’s see what he does on the track.