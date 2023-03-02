While it is early in the season, Ross Chastain has found himself in a position that he’s never been in his career in the Cup Series. Chastain is the top car in the NASCAR standings, and just barely. Even if it doesn’t last, he can say he spent one week as the top points earner.

After finishing P3 at Fontana and picking up two stage wins, Ross Chastain racked up a lot of points. He now leads, just one point ahead of 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano. 92 points to 91 points.

The top eight drivers have one top-five finish. The two race winners so far this season, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch sit at 7th and 8th, respectively – 73 points to 67.

For Las Vegas, Ross Chastain is going to get another doubleheader weekend in. He’s slated to start for Niece Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Last week in Fontana, Chastain had a great car. However, Kyle Busch had a better one. It was a tough finish after such a strong day with two stage wins, but it happens. Chastain will try to upset Busch in his homecoming race, but that will be easier said than done.

Busch is the favorite at 5-1 while Chastain is noted as 8-1 to win the race. This year the Trackhouse Racing driver is competing for a championship, but he might be competing for more than that.

Ross Chastain Named as Favorite to Replace Kevin Harvick

So, Ross Chastain signed a big extension with Trackhouse. Don’t expect him to go to Stewart-Haas, or anywhere else for that matter. But that doesn’t mean that he can’t still replace Kevin Harvick in 2024.

It won’t have to do anything with the NASCAR team he’s on. But Chastain has been named as a favorite to replace Harvick as the Anheuser-Busch driver. That’s a major sponsor for any team and for Trackhouse it would be really validating.

The group has worked hard to get to this point in the season. Right now Chastain leads the points standings while Daniel Suárez sits in 5th. They have had a stronger start to the year than they had in 2022 and that’s saying something.

Ross Chastain has a lot to race for, and it isn’t just about championships. We’ll see if we see Chastain as the next Busch Light driver or not.