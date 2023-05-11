How about the weekend that Ross Chastain had in Kansas? He had a great race, finished P5, and won a fight on pit road. While the fight with Noah Gragson was cool, the NASCAR driver is probably happier with his fifth-place finish. After all, he made history after crossing the finish line.

Ross Chastain is the first driver to earn 20 top-5 finishes in the Next Gen car. With drivers like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and more, Chastain gets to this mark first.

It really isn’t a surprise, either! If you have been watching for the last year, you have probably seen the consistency that Chastain brings. While he gets into scuffles on and off the track, his results speak for themselves. This year he already has five top-5s and six top-10s. Oh, and he took the lead in the points standing again.

It helps to have a fast Chevy Camaro under your seat.

This weekend is another big one. The Darlington Throwback Weekend is going to look like a blast from the past. With all of the drama of last weekend, I’m sure that Ross Chastain is ready to have a nice and relaxing Sunday with The Lady in Black.

After seeing him handle himself on pit road with Noah Gragson, I think other NASCAR drivers will think twice before confronting Chastain in a hostile manner again.

Ross Chastain has Dale Jarrett throwback planned

Working with Worldwide Express, Ross Chastain is bringing an old UPS scheme back to life for 2023. Dale Jarrett looked pretty good in the brown back in the day. Now it is Chastain’s turn to represent those great folks that make sure we get our packages and other deliveries on time.

The scheme will look very familiar for longtime NASCAR fans. However, on the Next Gen car, it brings a little something else to the table. It looks great and might look even better when it is running up in the top-5.

A slick ride if we do say so ourselves.



Props to @WWEXRacing and their long-time carrier partner, UPS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/e2ljsbI1uf — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 2, 2023

I know that the scheme is being true to the original as much as it can be. However, I do wish there was more brown/yellow on the hood of the car. The UPS logo looks great, but it just feels like too much white space.

Now that we’ve done our art criticism for the day, we can focus on the weekend at hand. Darlington is going to chew up and spit out some of these cars and drivers. I have a feeling that Ross Chastain will just avoid disaster, though. Like he always does.