NASCAR announced Tuesday that no penalties would be levied against Ross Chastain or Noah Gragson for their fight on pit road following Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

“No. I think we’ve looked at that, we’ve talked about it,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, on SiriusXM Radio Tuesday. “We’d had, and we’ll continue to have, conversations with Ross and Noah. As we’ve said before, our sport is an emotional sport.

“Our guys — again, using Sunday — everybody was on the edge so, when you feel like your day hasn’t gone the way that you had hoped it would, and someone may have impacted that with a way you’re not happy, you’re going to show your displeasure. So, we’ll continue to have some dialogue with those two organizations and make sure we’re in a good place.”

Chastain drew the ire of multiple drivers during the race, none more than Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. Gragson ultimately decided that Chastain needed to learn a lesson, and picked a fight with the eighth-generation watermelon farmer on pit road.

Pick a fight he did, though the 24-year-old found out quickly he was out of his depth. After grabbing Chastain by the race suit, the 30-year-old responded by landing a right hand on Gragson.

Gragson said his anger stemmed from not just getting spun out at Kansas but also an incident at Talladega. He was also, understandably, upset that security got in the way before he could return the favor.

“I got fenced by the 1[Chastain],” Gragson said. “He took care of us at Talladega; we’re Chevrolet teammates, it didn’t work with us there. He fenced us here. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, so. At least just grab him, and do something, and he’s gonna keep doing it.

“I’m over it. It’s the second time. I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team, but that’s why I’m not wrecking him on the race track… but I’m ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot in because the security guards got in the middle of it. But nobody confronts the guy. He keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

Ross Chastain explains what led to brawl with Noah Gragson

Chastain, who finished fifth while Gragson came across the finish line 29th, explained his side of the brawl after the race. He admitted to crowding Gragson coming off Turn 4 earlier in the race.

“I got tied off at [Turn 4], for sure,” Chastain said. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the race track. We train together, we prepare together, we know each others’… every little bit about each other. I definitely crowded him up off of 4, he took a swipe at us at 3 and came down and grabbed a hold of me.

“A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”