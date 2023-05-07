Well, Noah Gragson was the one to finally take a shot at Ross Chastain out of the car. He didn’t come out on top of that fight. Turns out, Melon Man has no problem going for your melon. If you start to shove in the NASCAR pits, then you better be prepared to throw hands.

Ross Chastain was involved in incidents with several other drivers today. So, there was a lot going on. However, Gragson, who finished 5 laps down, didn’t like being spun out on a restart by Chastain. When Gragson pushed, Chastain swung.

Afterward, Chastain said there was a “no pushing” policy at Trackhouse. They’re getting right to it over there.

Punches thrown between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson after Kansas! pic.twitter.com/vzojr7Jn7H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 7, 2023

It felt like there was going to be a boiling point with a couple of drivers at some point this year. Apparently, a 90-degree day in Kansas was that point. Gragson felt like he had enough of Chastain and his on-track moves. So, he brought it off the track.

Ross Chastain finished the race P5 while Gragson finished 5 laps down after the contact with the No. 1 Chevy.

Ross Chastain says Trackhouse has ‘no-push policy’

If you were shocked that Ross Chastain was quick to swing on Noah Gragson after a short period of time, well, you won’t be shocked when it happens again. I’m not sure if drivers would even want to try it with Chastain after this. But we know he’s about that life if it comes to it.

After the fight, Chastain explained why he swung so quickly. Turns out, he was just following team policy!

“A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy at Trackhouse,” he explained.

Let that be a warning to any other drivers that try to push Melon Man around in the pits. The rookie thought he would be the one to stand up to what he sees as a problem that other drivers have too. It just didn’t end the way he had hoped.

Despite the fact Denny Hamlin won this race, this fight is what is going to make headlines. After a controversial move for the win, maybe Hamlin prefers it that way.