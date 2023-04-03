Ross Chastain Pushes Back Against Christopher Bell After Being Blamed For Late-Race Wreck

When William Byron went around, we knew someone would get blamed. Christopher Bell pointed at Ross Chastain when asked about it. However, Chastain is not going to be the NASCAR scapegoat on this one. He pushed back against Bell’s narrative after the race.

Byron went around, Bell was involved, and Ross Chastain was near. That was enough for Bell to place blame on the No. 1 and push it away from himself after the race. The only thing is, the 1 of Chastain didn’t make any contact with Bell.

This is how he saw things.

“I mean I was trying to protect as much as I could for – protect the inside as much as I could. Then Ross did what Ross does and put us three-wide at the last minute and my spotter barely told me that he was inside and I’m sure that William [Byron] didn’t get the memo that we were three wide and around he went.”

The views of the wreck on the next-to-last restart. First up, Christopher Bell: pic.twitter.com/gtwkbIclDu — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 2, 2023

After watching the replay, Christopher Bell did change his tune a bit. He issued an apology to William Byron, but not to Chastain. Very interesting, and I wonder if we see some more animosity between Bell and Chastain.

At least he is taking some blame.

After watching the replay, I saw there was much more room than what I thought in the heat of the moment. Sorry @WilliamByron. https://t.co/ESQgXHjOtn — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 3, 2023

That didn’t sit too well with Ross Chastain when he heard about it. I’m sure that Chastain is tired of being blamed all the time for, well, everything. He expects it from some of the older drivers, but now it is coming from everyone in the garage.

Chastain is adamant that he didn’t cause the wreck.

Ross Chastain Denies Causing Byron’s Wreck

When you’re on pit road, word travels fast. So, it wasn’t long before Ross Chastain heard Bell’s comments. He looked visibly frustrated and didn’t understand where that was coming from. He denied making contact with anyone, which he didn’t, and denied being the reason why it happened.

“I didn’t touch the 20 either so… If he’s going to call me a wrecking ball I just… I don’t understand it.”

Chastain continued, reiterating that he didn’t touch anyone else. How could he have caused anything if he didn’t even get close to getting into another car? You can tell that this song and dance is wearing thin on the NASCAR driver.

“I didn’t touch anybody and I got inside of the 20 entering turn one, that’s all I saw.”

Ross Chastain, who has taken blame when he felt he was responsible for the contact, indicated he didn’t feel he triggered the wreck and did not have any contact with Bell. pic.twitter.com/S5LHHQOIqm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 2, 2023

When it was all said and done, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell finished P3 and P4. Meanwhile, Byron slid to P24. It wasn’t all that bad for Hendrick Motorsports. They finished 1-2 with Kyle Larson and Josh Berry. Alex Bowman collected another top-10 finish with a P8 result.

Another week, another Chastain controversy.