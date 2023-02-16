Ross Chastain Signs Multi-Year Extension With Trackhouse Racing

If you like Ross Chastain in the No. 1 Trackhouse Chevy Camaro, get excited. The Melon Man has a multi-year extension to stay with the NASCAR team. Justin Marks and the Trackhouse team know that they want to lock down Chastain and Daniel Suárez, and now they have both on extensions.

For Ross Chastain, racing has been a slow grind. He had some advantages that many others didn’t have. However, there was a time when Chastain’s Cup Series career almost wasn’t.

Now, the Melon Man has two Cup Series wins, the “Ross Chastain” rule, and a long-term contract with Trackhouse Racing. Not too bad. Watch the video below as his family tells Ross how proud they are of him.

✍️ inked in. @RossChastain has signed a multi-year deal to stay in The House! #ThisIsTrackhouse pic.twitter.com/YfqJLa111z — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 16, 2023

Heading into the Daytona 500, I’m not sure there is a team that feels more confident than Trackhouse. After the insane season they had last year, why not? They were able to pick up three wins total, both drivers made the playoffs, and Ross Chastain was a Championship 4 driver.

A touching scene inside the @DAYTONA Media Center as this video played. https://t.co/ymJlXwJiOa pic.twitter.com/KAGJdRY9Fs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2023

Now, the hottest new team in NASCAR is planning on expanding that success. I hope we see our fair share of melons and pinatas smashed on various tracks this season.

Ross Chastain Hopes to Build Off Qualifying in Duels

For the Trackhouse Racing guys, the first round of qualifying was okay. Suárez was P12 to lead the team with a 50.022 lap, just behind Bubba Wallace. As for Ross Chastain, he finished P15 with a 50.038-second lap. He was just behind Chase Elliott.

Chastain is going to lineup in the first of the two Duels tonight. He will hope to find some rhythm on the track. A lot of these drivers aren’t too worried about the starting position with it behind Daytona. However, each spot theoretically helps, right?

Ross Chastain will line up with Chris Buescher. He will be on the back of Row 4. He will also be sandwiched between the Ford of Kevin Harvick. Those Mustangs could try and give Chastain some issues in the Duel.

This is the Duel with Alex Bowman in it. Ross Chastain will have the pole winner to pace with as he gets his car going and those laps under his belt for 2023.