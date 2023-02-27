Ross Chastain ‘So Close’ at Fontana After Two Stage Wins, Comes Up Short

After winning Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Pala Casino 400, Ross Chastain came up short and finished P3 on the day. It was a good NASCAR race in Fontana. However, Chastain didn’t do enough to get the checkered flag.

Instead, it was Kyle Busch winning his 61st career Cup Series race and fifth at Fontana. It is the last race at the two-mile track which should make it extra special. Ross Chastain wishes that it was him winning, instead.

Chastain had a fast Kubota No. 1 Chevy Camaro. However, the Trackhouse Racing driver was not able to pull it off in the end.

Last year, Ross Chastain was the surprise of the season. This season, folks know that he means business and that means he can’t sneak up on folks. He had two stage wins on Sunday which is phenomenal if we’re talking about points.

Even with the strong points performance, Chastain would rather have the checkered flag.

Ross Chastain Falls Short

By the time Kyle Busch crossed the finish line, Ross Chastain was nowhere in sight. Second place, Chase Elliott, was three seconds behind the leader at the end of this one. Even though Chastain had a strong day, that No. 8 of Busch was a rocket.

Still, a P3 finish is great. Especially when you consider that his teammate Daniel Suárez finished right behind him. It was a strong showing for Trackhouse as a whole. That could go a long way and get this team a win at the next race or one after that.

Las Vegas waits for these drivers. Will Trackhouse find some luck and their first win of the season? They will have to hold off a very hot Kyle Busch who will be in his hometown and looking to put on a show for the fans.

Ross Chastain shows he was no fluke in 2022. He’s ready to compete for wins, right where he left off.