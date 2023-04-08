Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Ready to Get ‘Down and Dirty’ at Bristol

It’s Bristol, baby! And it’s a whole lot of dirt. That won’t matter for Ross Chastain who isn’t afraid to get “down and dirty.” In fact, the whole Trackhouse Racing organization is focused on that motto for the NASCAR weekend.

For Ross Chastain, the dirt is more for the farm than racing. He didn’t come up racing on dirt and that has been a learning curve. New experiences aren’t going to deter this driver, though. He’s ready to beat and bang on the dirt if he has to.

No matter what, you know that Chastain is going to have a good attitude about it.

“I didn’t grow up racing on dirt. We farmed and we wanted to get out of the dirt and go to the asphalt track. I’ve had to learn it,” Chastain said, via Trackhouse.com.

“My goal is to finish the race. I don’t know how to slide the car like a real dirt racer does. I’m used to asphalt and concrete. The two years we ran it, we got in a wreck with two of the best dirt racers in the sport in 2021 and last year we blew up because we sucked dirt into the intake, it collapsed the air cleaner and went into the motor and blew it up.”

The biggest goal is to avoid the same mistakes that they made just a year ago.

Ross Chastain Knows What Went Wrong Last Year

The Bristol Dirt Race throws a lot at drivers that they aren’t used to. While the obvious slippery surface is a big issue, so is all of the debris. Like Ross Chastain said, he had his car blow up because the intake sucked up too much dirt. He knows what went wrong.

“Last year, we got to the end of the first stage, and we stayed out,” Chastain said. “Daniel [Suárez] and I didn’t pit. We stayed in the top couple positions.

“Turns out, we thought for tire life and fuel we were good to go to the end of Stage 2. What we didn’t know was we were sucking in so much dirt, we needed to pit to put a new air cleaner in it and clean out the inlet. That made us blow up.”

Ross Chastain seems to have a different outlook on the race. So does Trackhouse Racing. Doing whatever he can to get that car to last longer than it did last year, that’s what the goal is. He knows he can compete with anyone on any track. His car just has to make it there.