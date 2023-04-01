Ross Chastain Wants Kyle Busch to Talk Trash to His Face, Not the Media

The story that keeps on giving. Once again, Ross Chastain has found himself being named in the media by another driver. This time it was Kyle Busch. Last week, Busch commented after the NASCAR race as Chastain came up to do pit road interviews. Now, it’s gone further.

During media questions at Richmond Raceway, Busch was asked about the Trackhouse Racing drama and his own experiences with teammate disputes. He mentioned having a meeting with Rick Hendrick over issues with Jeff Gordon. Of course, with Jeff Burton and Denny Hamlin as well at Joe Gibbs Racing.

However, his comment to Ross Chastain at the end of his answer was… interesting.

“Again, you gotta be… Maybe I hit somebody with my front end when I got into the corner, but I think you can do a pretty good job of knowing where your stuff’s at. Maybe he needs glasses, I don’t know. I started wearing them this year, I see way better,” Busch said.

Ross Chastain didn’t seem to appreciate the comment.

“I would recommend he come mention that to me personally. He doesn’t need to… He can say it wherever he wants, but he never says anything to me, so I wouldn’t know it.”

Kyle Busch on mending fences with a teammate in light of the Suarez-Chastain deal at COTA last week and Chastain’s reaction to Busch’s comment that maybe Chastain needs glasses: pic.twitter.com/c1I7RD0MyH — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 1, 2023

It is clear that Chastain does not want to get into media spats with other drivers. Even if these veteran guys like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch call him out, Melon Man keeps his cool. Besides, he’ll likely just let his racing do the talking, even if it causes more talking off the track from those other guys.

Ross Chastain Amid Teammate Troubles

This basically all started with Ross Chastain causing a little contact on the last restart at COTA. To give you a long story short, Chastain hit Alex Bowman who hit Daniel Suárez, then Chase Briscoe came in and added some more contact. It ruined the race for Suárez who faded to P27.

However, the damage was done. Suárez felt that Chastain was to blame, as well as Bowman for a time. He drove into the rear end of both of them on pit road while officials were present. Then, they talked with one another.

At the end of their conversation, the Trackhouse guys didn’t look much like teammates at all. In fact, Suárez walked away from Chastain after sharing just a few words. While we don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes since then, we do know that the 99 was fined $50,000 for his actions on pit road.

Ryan Blaney seems to think this is something that will be repaired. Kyle Busch and others will just use this as further proof that Ross Chastain is a bad driver or whatever their point is. The only thing that really matters is where they finish on Sunday.